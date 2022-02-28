fbpx
News

Bell, Rogers, Telus, and Shaw remove Russian network RT from channel lineups [updated]

The move comes after Ottawa said "all options" are being considered to remove RT

By Nida Zafar @nida_zafar
Feb 28, 202210:21 AM EST
Russian state-funded channel RT is no longer available to Bell, Rogers, Telus, and Shaw customers.

The move came after Minister of Heritage Pablo Rodriguez said the government is considering options to get the network off the air.

According to the Globe and Mail, the channel was no longer available to Bell customers as of Sunday. Rogers and Telus told the publication the removal of the channel will take effect Monday on their networks.

Shaw confirmed the same through a tweet on Sunday night, stating channel subscribers will receive a credit to use on their next bill.

The changes come days after Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, causing thousands of residents to desperately flee.

The move is crucial Ihor Michalchyshyn said. The chief executive of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress told the Globe and Mail Russia is using the network to legitimize the invasion of Ukraine.

Update 01/03/2022 9:22am EST: Access Communications and VMedia also removed RT from their respective lineups on February 28th. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted the government will ask the CRTC to review RT’s presence in Canada “because we cannot allow falsehoods, propaganda, and disinformation about Russia’s war to continue spreading in Canada.”

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Globe and Mail

