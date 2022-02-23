First two episodes of Dolly Patron and James Patterson’s ‘Run, Rose, Run’ bookcast now available on Spotify

Spotify has released the first two episodes of what it’s calling a ‘bookcast,’ with Dolly Parton and James Patterson’s novel Run, Rose, Run at the center of it.

The concept combines storytelling from the novel the two co-wrote and infuses it with sound elements and original music from Parton to provide the listener with an immersive and unique audio experience.

The first two episodes of Run, Rose, Run Bookcast were released earlier today, Wednesday, February 23rd on Spotify, with the rest of the episodes following suit on March 7th, the day the novel comes out.

“We are honoured to partner with Dolly Parton and James Patterson on Run, Rose, Run, a trailblazing audio experience from two of the world’s most prolific creators that combines Spotify’s core elements — music and spoken audio,” said Dawn Ostroff, Spotify’s chief content and advertising business officer, in a recent statement. “This unique audio experience exemplifies the limitless potential of audio and Spotify’s commitment to partnering with exceptional creative talent on new innovative formats.”

The fictional novel follows the story of an aspiring female musician who moves to Nashville to pursue her dreams, but she carries a “brutal secret” that threatens the “future she’s trying to build.”

This comes soon after the Joe Rogan debacle that saw multiple artists, including Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, India Arie, Graham Nash, Nils Lofgren, requesting the removal of their music from Spotify, stating that the service doesn’t curb the COVID-19 misinformation originating from the UFC commentator’s podcast.

We’re not sure if that will, in turn, result in muted growth for the new ‘bookcast’ concept of infusing storytelling and music or not. Regardless, I think bringing the likes of Patterson and Parton to the platform with a new product is sure to bring back some lost listeners.

You can listen to the first two episodes of the Run, Rose, Run bookcast below or on Spotify.

Source: Spotify