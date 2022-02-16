Shaw to hike costs of legacy Crave packages March 1st

Shaw is hiking the price of its legacy Crave packages by $2 come March 1st.

According to a recent report from iPhone in Canada, customers who purchased the legacy Crave and Legacy Crave+STARZ packages with Shaw will see the change.

While Crave is a streaming service owned by Bell Media, it’s also available through numerous TV providers.

Shaw says the current Crave package cost won’t increase because it’s not the same product as the legacy package as STARZ content isn’t included, iPhone in Canada reports. Customers opting to leave their legacy package behind won’t be able to go back to it later.

Impacted customers started receiving notifications on their bills starting January 1st.

Source: iPhone in Canada