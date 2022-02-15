Apple Music’s yearly recap is already here, but it’s no Spotify Wrapped

Apple Music is already showing users their most listened-to tracks of 2022.

In an effort to capture some Spotify Wrapped’s magic, Apple launched an algorithmically generated top songs playlist called ‘Replay’ in 2019. Unlike Wrapped, the Replay playlist is available nearly all year long, and as long as you’ve used Apple Music during that year, you’ll have a corresponding playlist. For instance, my Replay playlists go back to 2015.

Like the other Apple Music Replay lists, the new version consists of your top 100 songs. You can find it at the bottom of the ‘Listen Now’ page on mobile and desktop versions of the app. If you want to get a more detailed breakdown that’s a little more in line with Spotify Wrapped, you can visit music.apple.com/ca/replay to see how many hours you’ve listened for and other stats.

Overall, though this isn’t the zeitgeist grabbing force that Spotify Wrapped is, it’s still something. That said, I expected a little more out of Apple. Apple Music’s Replay section only shows your top songs, top artists, amount of artists and total listening hours. By contrast, Spotify Wrapped makes an event out of its stats with fun little anecdotes, more stats (some meaningful, some not), and it’s all packaged in a cool-looking shareable interface.

The music streaming landscape has shifted significantly lately, with increasing numbers of users moving from Spotify to try out platforms like YouTube Music, Apple Music and more.

Via: 9to5Mac