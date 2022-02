Motorola is offering Canadians discounts on several phones for Family Day. Savings range from up to $100 off select phones.

Check out the deals below:

Motorola Edge (2021): $799.99 (regularly $899.99)

Moto G Power (2021): $249.99 (regularly $319.99)

Motorola One 5G Ace: $449.99 (regularly $499.99)

Moto G Play: $219.99 (regularly $249.99)

While Motorola hasn’t mentioned when the sale ends, it’ll likely expire on Tuesday, February 22nd, the day after Family Day.

Image credit: Motorola