Streaming music report shows Spotify in the top spot, YouTube Music growing fast

A new report has dropped regarding the streaming music landscape worldwide, showing off its winners and losers.

As expected, Spotify is in the top slot with a 31 percent market share. Apple Music sits in second with 15 percent, and Amazon Music is at 13 percent. YouTube Music is at eight percent. Deezer holds onto two percent of the market.

One thing worth noting is that this data represents the streaming market in the middle of 2021. It also uses data from 2019 and 2020 for Apple and Amazon since those streamers don’t share subscriber counts as often as Spotify.

These are still likely as accurate as the numbers are going to get for the time being since Apple and some of the other streamers don’t share subscriber info often.

Notably, the data claims that YouTube Music was able to grow 50 percent over the last year. The Google-owned service is still at the bottom of the pile of the big players, but the fast growth actually lines up with what I’ve seen in the real world. Since YouTube Music offers people a wider pool of tracks to pick from, I’ve seen a few friends trend that way this year.

However, in 2021 we also saw Amazon and Apple Music both expand their offerings with more Dolby Atmos-equipped music and lossless quality for no extra cost — two very appealing technology improvements for audiophiles.

While Spotify is still holding the lead, it has lost two percent of its market share since 2020. This is unlikely to make a massive difference in the grand scheme of things, but it definitely showcases that Spotify might have some real competition in a few years.

If you want to see what makes each of these services stand out, you can check out our breakdown and video for it here.

Source: Mida Research Via: The Verge