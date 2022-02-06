What smartphone tech are you excited for in 2022?

In 2022, we’re expected to see a variety of smartphones from notable players in the industry like Samsung, Apple, Google and more. For example, next week Samsung will almost certainly show off its anticipated Galaxy S22 series.

In 2021, several pretty cool smartphones appeared on the scene. I’m a big fan of foldables, so getting my hands on devices like the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 was pretty exciting. I was also thrilled by the Oppo Find N’s unique form factor that offered a more traditional aspect ratio on its cover display.

This year, Google is expected to release a Pixel-branded foldable smartphone, we’ll see the iPhone 14 series, the aforementioned S22 line and maybe even a few surprises from Samsung based on the South Korean tech giant’s Flex G and Flex S foldable form factors (seen below).

With all of this in mind, what smartphone technology are you excited to see this year? Let us know in the comments below.