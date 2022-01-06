Samsung Display shows off Flex G and Flex S form factors at CES 2022

Samsung showed off a few pretty cool prototype foldable smartphones at CES 2022. Based on what we know so far, these prototypes sport the South Korean tech giant’s Flex S and Flex G panels and come in multiple forms.

According to SamMobile, the Flex S is a tri-folding phone that can fold in and out in the form of an S. This allows for the smartphone to fold into a large tablet. The Flex G, on the other hand, is more compact. It’s also tri-folding and folds inwards so that no part of the display is visible when fully folded.

While I love using the Z Fold 3, I’m sometimes worried about the outer display since it’s always exposed. This G-shaped form factor keeps the device’s display protected when you’re not using it.

It’s important to point out that these are prototype devices, so it’s possible this display technology may never be featured in a commercial Samsung smartphone. That said, the inwards tri-folding design could be pretty cool.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: SamMobile, Abhijeet Mishra (YouTube)