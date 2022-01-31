BMO and Plato partner to offer cloud reskilling program to Indigenous students

BMO Financial Group joined forces with Plato, an Indigenous-led and staffed Canadian IT services and training firm, to offer the Amazon Web Services (AWS) ‘re/Start’ program virtually to Indigenous students across Canada.

According to a press release from BMO, 22 students — including some from remote communities — have started a 12-week cloud computing boot camp. A six-month BMO internship will follow, providing an opportunity to learn and apply skills on the job. BMO also said there would be opportunities for full-time employment.

“I am very honoured to be accepted into a program that provides training for Cloud computing. Getting exposure to the Cloud through on-the-job training would otherwise be impossible without an organization willing to train their employees from the ground up,” said Kyle Moore, a Métis Nation student from Manitoba, in the release.

Further, the release notes that participants in the program were selected from a pool of First Nations, Métis, and Inuit applicants from across Canada.

AWS re/Start is a skills development program that helps prepare individuals for careers in technology. The focus, unsurprisingly, is on cloud and cloud-adjacent skills.

Source: BMO