Nintendo Switch Online update improves Zelda: Ocarina of Time performance

Along with adding N64 classic Banjo-Kazooie to the Switch Online ‘Expansion Pack’ subscription tier, Nintendo has also improved The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s rampant lag and graphical issues.

This means Ocarina of Time’s ‘Water Temple’ and its abundance of water looks a little closer to the original N64 release. More importantly, as first spotted by YouTuber Modern Vintage Gamer (MVG), NSO Version 1.2 also improves the controller input lag issue the classic game suffered from in the emulator, reducing it to 1-2 frames from 5-6.

MVG outlines the positive graphical changes to Ocarina of Time in the lengthy video (seen above), mentioning that the title’s fog and lighting still feature issues.

I’ve spent the last few evenings playing Banjo-Kazooie — one of my favourite games from my childhood — and the Expansion Pack’s emulation is pretty spot-on. I’ve encountered a few instances of slow-down, but the game runs near perfectly on the Switch.

While the Expansion Pack’s price still doesn’t line up with the number of titles it offers, this is good news for the subscription tier. Hopefully, Majora’s Mask runs just as smoothly when it launches next month.

Nintendo’s ‘Expansion Pack’ online tier costs $63.99 for a 12-month individual membership (one account) or $99.99 for a 12-month Family Membership. The subscription includes Switch Online, SNES, NES, N64 and Sega Genesis games, and Animal Crossing New Horizon’s first paid DLC, Happy Home Paradise.

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: Modern Vintage Gamer