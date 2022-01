Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Upload’ Season 2 premieres on March 11

Amazon Prime’s Upload is finally coming back.

The second season of the Amazon Original will be available on Prime Video on March 11th.

is that an AI guy ba— nevermind. five stars! #uploadtv season 2 premieres March 11 on @primevideo! pic.twitter.com/Lv7ZZ3BCBW — Upload (@UploadOnPrime) January 20, 2022

Upload stars Canadian Robbie Amell as Nathan Brown, a 27-year-old computer engineering grad who dies and is uploaded to ‘Lake View’s’ digital afterlife.

The series was filmed in Vancouver and first hit Prime Video in May 2020.

Image credit: Amazon Prime Video

Source: Amazon Prime Video