PlayStation releases its 2021 ‘Wrap-Up’ reports

PlayStation ‘Wrap-Up’ is back once again, but a bit earlier this year than we’ve seen in the past.

Similar to ‘Spotify Wrapped,‘ PlayStation Wrap-Up looks at the specific data based on your Sony gaming habits across the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The end-of-year wrap-up tells you what your most-played game was, how many hours you spent playing on your console, how many trophies you earned and more.

Additionally, PlayStation Wrap-Up splits information regarding your PS5 and your PS4 games.

You can generate your own PlayStation 2021 Wrap Up report here.

My personal report said I spent 938 total hours gaming, played 20 games, and my most played game was Apex Legends.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation Blog