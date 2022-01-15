Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and PVOD [Jan. 10-16]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant. Premium video on demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania [Amazon Original]

After Van Helsing’s new invention transforms Drac and friends into humans and Johnny into a monster, the gang must find a way to switch back to their regular selves before the changes become permanent.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is the feature directorial debut of Jennifer Kluska (Hotel Transylvania series) and Derek Drymon (SpongeBob SquarePants) and features the returning voices of Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn and Jim Gaffigan.

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: January 14th, 2022

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 27 minutes

Stream Hotel Transylvania: Transformania here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $79/year.

Apple TV+

The Tragedy of Macbeth [Apple Original]

In his first film without brother Ethan, writer-director Joel Cohen (The Big Lebowski) adapts William Shakespeare’s iconic Macbeth.

The film stars Denzel Washington (Fences) and Frances McDormand (Nomadland).

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: January 14th, 2022

Genre: Black-and-white drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 45 minutes

Stream The Tragedy of Macbeth here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month in Canada.

Crave

My Mom, Your Dad

Hosted by Yvonne Orji (Insecure), a group of single parents moves into a house together for a second chance at love, not knowing that their adult children are watching and manipulating everything just down the street.

Crave/HBO Max premiere date: January 13th, 2022 (all episodes)

Genre: Reality

Runtime: Eight episodes (29 to 46 minutes each)

Stream My Mom, Your Dad here.

Nobody

After his house gets robbed, a former government assassin hunts down those responsible, making him the target of a deadly drug lord.

Nobody was directed by Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry) and stars Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Connie Nielsen (Gladiator), rapper RZA (Wu-Tang Clan) and Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future).

It’s worth noting that the movie was partially shot in Winnipeg.

Original theatrical release date: March 26th, 2021

Crave premiere date: January 14th, 2022

Genre: Action-thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 32 minutes

Stream Nobody here.

Peacemaker

Following the events of 2021’s The Suicide Squad, Christopher Smith/Peacemaker gets roped into another mission as he begins to question everything he believed in.

Based on the DC Comics character of the same name, Peacemaker was created, written and (mostly) directed by James Gunn (The Suicide Squad) and features John Cena, Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee reprising their roles from the 2021 film, while Danielle Brooks (Orange is the New Black), Chukwudi Iwuji (Designated Survivor), Freddie Stroma (Unreal) and Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) co-star.

It’s worth noting that the series was filmed in Vancouver.

Crave/HBO Max premiere date: January 13th, 2022 (first three episodes, new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 45 minutes each)

Stream Peacemaker here.

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Following the series’ cancellation, Ray Donovan series showrunner/director David Hollander and star Liev Schreiber have reunited to co-write and finish the story.

After Mickey escapes, Ray is determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more damage. Alongside Schreiber, Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Kerris Dorsey, Kerry Condon and Jon Voight reprise their roles from the TV series.

Crave premiere date: January 14th, 2022

Genre: Crime drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes

Stream Ray Donovan: The Movie here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

Disney+

Eternals

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, a group of immortal beings emerge from thousands of years of hiding to protect Earth from another ancient race.

Based on the Marvel Comics characters of the same name, Eternals was co-written and directed by Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) and features an ensemble cast that includes Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians), Richard Madden (Game of Thrones), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Salma Hayek (Ugly Betty) and Angelina Jolie (Changeling).

Original theatrical release date: November 5th, 2021

Disney+ Canada premiere date: January 12th, 2022

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: 2 hours, 36 minutes

Stream Eternals here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year in Canada.

Netflix

After Life (Season 3) [Netflix Original]

While getting better, Tony still finds himself struggling with his grief over his late wife.

After Life was created, written and directed by Ricky Gervais (The Office) and stars Gervais, Tom Basden (the Cowards sketch group), Tony Way (Game of Thrones) and Diane Morgan (Mandy).

Netflix Canada premiere date: January 14th, 2022

Genre: Black comedy, drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (27 to 36 minutes each)

Stream After Life here.

The House [Netflix Original]

Over different time periods, a poor family, an anxious developer and a tired landlady become tied to the same mysterious house.

The House features an ensemble voice cast that includes Mia Goth (Suspiria), Jarvis Cocker (of the band Pulp), Susan Wokoma (Chewing Gum) and Helena Bonham Carter (The King’s Speech).

Netflix Canada premiere date: January 14th, 2022

Genre: Dark comedy, stop-motion

Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes

Stream The House here.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $14.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $18.99/month (4K-supported).

Premium video on demand (PVOD)

The Matrix Resurrections

Decades after the events of The Matrix Revolutions, Neo re-enters The Matrix to help a team of rebels and save Trinity from a new enemy.

The Matrix Resurrections was co-written and directed by Lana Wachowski (The Matrix trilogy) and features Toronto’s own Keanu Reeves and Burbaby, B.C.’s own Carrie-Anne Moss returning as Neo and Trinity, respectively, while series newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen), Jessica Henwick (Game of Thrones), Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter) and Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother) join the cast.

Original theatrical release date: December 22nd, 2021

PVOD premiere date: January 14th, 2022

Genre: Sci-fi, action

Runtime: 2 hours, 28 minutes

You can rent the film for $24.99 and purchase it for $29.99 on PVOD platforms like iTunes, Google Play, the Cineplex Store and Amazon Prime Video.

Note: the film will come to Crave eventually on a yet-to-be-confirmed date, although it likely won’t be for several months, at least.

Image credit: Warner Bros.