Xbox sale discounts Assassin’s Creed, Watch Dogs bundle by nearly $100

Microsoft currently has a surprisingly good deal on a Ubisoft game bundle that will save you almost $100 on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion.

Spotted by RedFlagDeals, the bundle typically costs $145.99 CAD on the Microsoft Store, but thanks to a $97.82 discount, you can get the bundle for just $48.17. It’s worth noting the games are for Xbox, not for PC.

If you don’t have these games already but want to pick them up for cheap, this is a great way to do it. If you already own one, Microsoft also has the games on sale individually, along with a few other Ubisoft titles and other games:

Finally, if you’re not interested in buying any of these titles, several are available through Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription (either for consoles, PC or both). Several of the Ubisoft titles will join Game Pass in the future as well.

Via: RedFlagDeals