Apple is working on a new external monitor that is rumoured to cost half the price of the company’s expensive Pro Display XDR.

The news was outlined in the latest version of Mark Gurman’s newsletter, ‘Power On.’ The Bloomberg journalist said he’s “hoping” the monitor releases this year.

Gurman wrote about the monitor in his December newsletter as well. He said the price drop could come from Apple reducing the screen’s brightness and making the monitor itself “slightly smaller.”

Source: 9to5Mac