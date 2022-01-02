Samsung announces Odyssey Neo G8 4K monitor ahead of CES 2022

Days away from CES 2022, Samsung has announced the Odyssey Neo G8 4K curved monitor. The new display is a smaller, 32-inch version of the 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 but retains that 1000R curvature.

Details of Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G8 have broken in the lead up to CES 2022 opening its doors on January 5. While maintaining a similar design philosophy as the G9, the Odyssey Neo G8 is said to provide 2,000 nits of peak brightness and quality display by utilizing a Quantum Mini-LED panel.

Additionally, the gaming monitor provides a boost in resolution from the G9. Samsung claims this is the first 4K monitor to provide 240Hz and a 1ms response time. The G9 provides the same refresh rate and response time. However, it runs on a WQHD panel, limiting the resolution. AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro and NVidia’s G-Sync offer similar support but this proves to be a significant innovative step from Samsung itself.

Having access to 240Hz should provide an exceptional gaming experience for players. A higher framerate provides smoother gameplay and reduces the chances of screen tearing, stuttering, or other visual setbacks. Of course, this requires the use of a PC powerful enough to run a 4K resolution at a high framerate.

Samsung has yet to provide specifics on pricing or even when we can expect the monitor to ship. The Odyssey Neo G9 is available in Canada for $1,999. This gives us a rough idea of how much the 32-inch display will cost.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: The Verge