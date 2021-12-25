Save up to $100 on SSDs and hard drives with Best Buy’s Boxing Day sale

Can you ever have too much storage? That would be a resounding no. Whether you’re looking for massive amounts of storage with a hard drive or the fastest memory on the market with an SSD, you’ll find something worthwhile in Best Buy’s official Boxing Day sale, which is now live.

Check out the full list of storage savings below, or shop the full sale on Best Buy’s site:

Seagate Xbox Certified 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive with Green LED Bar for $89.99 (save $10)

Seagate One Touch 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $69.99 (save $15)

SanDisk Extreme Plus 256GB 170MB/s microSD Memory Card for $54.99 (save $95)

Seagate One Touch 5TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $119.99 (save $35)

WD Easystore 16TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive for $349.99 (save $150)

WD Easystore 12TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive for $249.99 (save $100)

Samsung T5 1TB USB External Solid State Drive for $129.99 (save $25)

Samsung EVO Plus 256GB 100 MB/s microSDXC Memory Card for $49.99 (save $80)

