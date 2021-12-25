Get an early look at the Boxing Day deals on wireless headphones at Best Buy

Headphones are going to be one of the most sought-after items in 2022. With hybrid work, noisy neighbours, and louder children, a good pair of headphones can be a game changer. The killer audio doesn’t hurt either.

Best Buy’s official Boxing Day sale, which is now underway, includes headphone deals from top brands including Bose, Sennheiser, Jabra, and Sony. Grab them quickly before they’re gone.

Check out the full list below, or view the full sale on Best Buy’s site.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $269.99 (save $130)

Google Pixel Buds A-Series In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones for $99.99 (save $40)

Sennheiser HD 450BT Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $129.99 (save $70)

Klipsch The Three Bluetooth Wireless Speaker with Google Assistant for $299.99 (save $100)

Sony WF-1000XM4 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $349.99 (save $50)

Jabra Elite 3 In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones for $79.99 (save $20)

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $139.99 (save $10)

Sony SRS-XB43 EXTRA BASS Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $199.99 (save $150)

JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $49.99 (save $40)

House of Marley Get Together Mini Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $89.99 (save $90)

JBL Live 460NC On-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $99.99 (save $70)

Source: Best Buy

