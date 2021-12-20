Best Buy’s early Boxing Day deals are live now

Best Buy has gone live with its Boxing Day deals.
Like always, Best Buy’s sale includes a vast variety of electronics and gadgets, including gaming PCs, monitors, headphones laptops and more.
Check out some notable deals below:
TVs
- Sony Bravia XR X90J 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV (XR65X90J) – 2021: $1,499.99 (regularly $1,899.99)
- Insignia 58-inch 4K UHD HDR LCD Smart TV (NS-58F301CA22) – Fire TV Edition – 2021: $499.99 (regularly $549.99)
- Samsung The Frame 55-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV (QN55LS03AAFXZC) – 2021: $1,499.99 (regularly $1,799.99)
- LG NanoCell 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV (65NANO75UPA) – 2021: $1,099.99 (regularly $1,399.99)
- Hisense 58-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV (58H78G) – 2020: $599.99 (regularly $649.99)
Find all TVs on sale here.
Laptops
- ASUS C204EE 11.6-inch Chromebook – Dark Grey (Intel Celeron N4020/32GB eMMC/4GB RAM/Chrome OS): $169.99 (regularly $239.99)
- ASUS VivoBook K513 15.6-inch Laptop – Indie Black (Intel Core i5-1135G7/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/Windows 10): $749.99 (regularly $899.99)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14-inch Laptop – Platinum Grey (Intel Celeron N4020/64GB eMMC/4GB RAM/Windows 11 S): $219.99 (regularly $369.99)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4-inch Touchscreen Laptop -Sandstone (Intel i5-1035G1/256GB SSD/8GB RAM): $979.99 (regularly $1,229.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15.6-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop (Intel Ci7-1165G7/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/Win 11): $1,499.99 (regularly $1,999.99)
Find all laptops on sale here.
Gaming laptops
- Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop – Black (Intel Core i5-10300H/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/GTX 1650/Windows 10): $899.99 (regularly $999.99)
- ASUS ROG Strix G15 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5 5600H/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/RTX 3050): $1,099.99 (regularly $1,199.99)
- ASUS ROG Strix G17 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop – Eclipse Grey (AMD Ryzen 7 5800H/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060): $1,799.99 (regularly $1,899.99)
- Lenovo Legion Y540 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop – Black (Intel Core i5-9300HF/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/GTX 1660Ti): $949.99 (regularly $1,199.99)
- MSI GP76 Leopard 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i7-11800H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3070): $2,149.99 (regularly $2,299.99)
Find all gaming laptops on sale here.
PCs
- ASUS ROG Strix G15DK Gaming PC (AMD Ryzen 5-5600X/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX 3060): $1,699.99 (regularly $1,799.99)
- HP 27-inch All-In-One Desktop PC – Natural Silver (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/Windows 10): $1,099.99 (regularly $1,299.99)
- Acer Gaming PC (Intel Core i7-11700F/1TB HDD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX 3070/Windows 10): $1,999.99 (regularly $2,499.99)
- HP Chromebase 21.5-inch Touchscreen All-in-One PC (Intel Pentium Gold/128GB SSD/8GB RAM/Chrome OS): $689.99 (regularly $899.99)
- Custom ASUS Gaming PC (Intel i5-10400/1TB HDD/256GB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce GTX 1650) 4GB , Win 11 pro: $1,369.99 (regularly $2,599.99)
Find all PCs on sale here.
Monitors
- Samsung 27-inch FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (LF27T350FHNXZA): $199.99 (regularly $249.99)
- LG UltraGear 27-inch 1440p WQHD 165Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (27GP83B-B): $429.99 (regularly $599.99)
- Alienware 27-inch 1080p 240Hz 1ms GTG LED Gaming Monitor (AW2720HF) – Lunar Light: $449.99 (regularly $599.99)
- Samsung Odyssey 32-inch WQHD 144Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (LC32G55TQWNXZA) – Black: $399.99 (regularly $498.99)
- Samsung 27-inch FHD 240Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED Monitor (LC27RG50FQNXZA): $299.99 (regularly $349.99)
Find all monitors on sale here.
Tablets
- Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 128GB Wi-Fi (3rd Generation) with Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) – Space Grey: $1,138.99 (regularly $1,168.99)
- Microsoft Surface Go 2 10.5-inch 64GB Windows 10 S Tablet With Intel Pentium Gold Processor – Platinum: $489.99 (regularly $529.99)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 8-inch 32GB FireOS Tablet with MTK/MT8168 4-Core Processor – Black: $74.99 (regularly $109.99)
- Lenovo Tab P11 11-inch 128GB Android 11 Tablet w/ MediaTek Helio G90T Processor – Slate: $329.99 (regularly $399.99)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-inch 256GB Windows 11 Tablet w/ Intel i5/8GB RAM -Graphite: $1,379.99 (regularly $1,529.99)
Find all tablets on sale here.
Peripherals and accessories
- Razer Level Up Gaming Bundle with Keyboard, Mouse & Mousepad: $59.99 (regularly $99.99)
- SteelSeries Level Up Gaming Bundle with Keyboard, Mouse & Mousepad: $99.99 (regularly $124.99)
- Logitech G502 HERO 16000 DPI HERO Sensor Gaming Mouse with G240 Mouse Pad – Black: $59.99 (regularly $99.99)
- HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset – Black/Red: $169.99 (regularly $219.99)
- Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED 12000 DPI Wireless HERO Optical Gaming Mouse: $39.99 (regularly $69.99)
Find all peripherals and accessories on sale here.
Headphones
- Apple AirPods Pro In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones with MagSafe Charging Case: $289.99 (regularly $329.99)
- Turtle Beach Stealth 600P Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset with Microphone for PS5 / PS4 – White: $109.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Sony WH-CH510 Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $79.99 (regularly $99.99)
- JBL Tune 500BT On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $35.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Beats By Dr. Dre Studio Buds In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $149.99 (regularly $179.99)
Find all headphones on sale here.
Wearables
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) 40mm Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band: $499.99 (regularly $529.99)
- Bose Frames Tempo Sports Bluetooth Audio Sunglasses – Black: $259.99 (regularly $309.99)
- Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker with 24/7 Heart Rate – Black: $89.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $379.99 (regularly $449.99)
- Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker with 24/7 Heart Rate & Sleep – Black: $149.99 (regularly $199.99)
Find all wearables on sale here.
Several other product categories that aren’t mentioned in the list above, including smart home accessories, video games, cameras and drones are on sale too. Find all deals under the Boxing Day sale here.
- It’s worth noting that products on the list have varying ‘sale end dates.’ Make sure you check when the sale price is ending if you’re going to sit on the idea of purchasing a device.
