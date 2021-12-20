Amazon Canada promises to deliver Prime Member packages to Yellowknife and Whitehorse in 5 days

Amazon Canada has announced that Prime Members in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories and Whitehorse, Yukon, will experience faster deliveries on their orders this holiday season.

Orders that would typically take between 10-12 days will now be delivered in an average of five days, says the company.

“Amazon has been providing residents of Yellowknife and Whitehorse with access to affordable goods and everyday products for years,” said Adam Baker, vice president of Amazon’s global transportation services. “We are extremely proud to create a faster delivery experience for our Prime customers and deepening our efforts to increase important access to goods for northern communities at the same cost as southern Canada.”

For those unfamiliar, Amazon’s Prime service is a subscription service that gives members fast, free shipping of items purchased directly from Amazon. In addition, a Prime Membership also offers access to streaming services such as Amazon Music and Prime Video.

Amazon’s founder and CEO Jeff Bezos recently announced that there are over 200 million Prime Members globally, with 2 million in Canada specifically.