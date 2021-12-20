Federal government seeking input on 3800MHz band spectrum

The federal government has launched a consultation period around policy and licensing to ensure high-quality wireless services.

The consultation focuses on the 3800 MHz band, a frequency that supports the 5G network. The government is looking for input on multiple issues, including network requirements to be imposed on those holding a license for this frequency and measures to support competition.

“Whether working from home or making frequent use of telemedicine, Canadians now rely on wireless services daily. With our commitment to making the right spectrum available, we are driving down prices and improving wireless services, resulting in more opportunities for Canadians from coast to coast to coast, whether they live in cities or in rural and remote areas,” François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, said in a statement.

The 3800MHz band will eventually be licensed out through an auction. Telecom companies submit bids to purchase licenses that will help them provide 5G access to markets across Canada. The Government wrapped up a similar auction this summer through its 3500MHz band. This is also key to the deployment of 5G services in Canada.

Those interested in providing input for the consultation can find more information on the government’s official website.

Image credit: ShutterStock

Source: Government of Canada