Koodo is offering pre-owned devices for just $1/month

Telus-flanker brand Koodo is currently offering a bunch of its Certified Pre-Owned devices for payments of $1/mo for 24 months.

The catch here is that you have to go for Koodo’s $50 or $55 Tab Plus plan which offers 12GB and $17GB of Shock-Free data respectively, along with unlimited Canada-wide calling and International messaging.

Check out the pre-owned devices available for $1/mo below:

Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB: $0 upfront, $1/mo financing — Plans start at $50/mo

iPhone XS 64GB: $0 upfront, $1/mo financing — Plans start at $50/mo

iPhone XR 64GB: $0 upfront, $1/mo financing — Plans start at $50/mo

Google Pixel 5 128GB: $0 upfront, $1/mo financing — Plans start at $50/mo

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB: $0 upfront, $1/mo financing — Plans start at $50/mo

iPhone X 64GB: $0 upfront, $1/mo financing — Plans start at $50/mo

Motorola One 5G Ace 128GB: $0 upfront, $1/mo financing — Plans start at $50/mo

TCL 20S 128GB: $0 upfront, $1/mo financing — Plans start at $50/mo

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G 64GB: $0 upfront, $1/mo financing — Plans start at $50/mo

It’s worth noting that instead of the Tab Plus plan, you can also go for Koodo’s Tab Basic plan which costs $25/mo. If you choose to do so, you’ll pay $10/mo instead of $1/mo for 24 months for the device.

Apart from the $1 pre-owned promotion, Koodo has a bunch of Boxing Day deals live too. Check them out here.

Image credit: Koodo

Source: Koodo