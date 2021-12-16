Here’s what’s coming to BritBox in winter 2022

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed the new content coming to BritBox this winter, the companies’ British programming-focused streaming service.
BritBox, which costs $8.99/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor Who, Emmerdale and Five by Five and will add 8 Out of 10 Cats season 22 and House of Cards trilogy and more this winter.
Check everything coming to the streaming platform next month below:
- Vera 11 – Date TBA
- Father Brown: season 9 — January 18th
- Doctors — January 24th
- Hope Street — January 31st
- Sister Boniface Mysteries — February 8th
- The Beatles and India — February 15th
- Traces: season 2 — February
- Unforgotten: season 4 — February 24th
- Murder in Provence — March 1st