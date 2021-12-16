Rogers expands Pro On-The-Go program in Halifax

Rogers customers in and around Halifax now have the ability to have a new phone delivered and set up at their door through the company’s Pro On-The-Go program.

The program allows devices to be delivered to customers as early as the same day an order is placed. Customer service representatives bring phone cases, chargers and accessories to the appointment for purchase. Set up is offered remotely and all appointments follow COVID-19 guidelines outlined in each community.

This is the first time the service is available to customers in Atlantic Canada. The service is also offered across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Winnipeg, and Calgary, among other cities. 14 million Canadians have access to the service at this time and there are plans to expand further in the new year.

The program is powered by Enjoy Technology, which focuses on providing retail experiences within the comfort of one’s home. The company is working exclusively with Rogers in Canada.

“We are so excited to expand our partnership with Rogers to more Canadians, and to now bring the ‘Commerce at Home’ experience to customers in Halifax,” Ron Johnson, CEO of Enjoy, said in a statement. “The home is the next frontier for commerce and our impeccably trained, kind and friendly experts bring the best of the store right to you.”

Image credit: Rogers