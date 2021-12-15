Leaked Huawei P50 Pocket render shows off foldable smartphone’s rear

Huawei is planning to unveil a new foldable smartphone on December 23rd, and it looks like renders of the device have surfaced online.

The foldable, Huawei’s P50 Pocket, offers a clamshell design similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The four renders are nearly the same and showcase different widgets available on the phone’s cover display. The widgets include one for music, one for calls and a couple of others. Below the cover display, the phone houses its three rear-facing cameras.

The P50 Pocket is expected to use a metal and glass backing, but it’s unclear from the renders.

While the phone will likely launch globally, we probably won’t see it release in Canada as it will lack Google Play Services and will feature Huawei’s EMUI.

The P50 Pocket’s other specs are currently unknown, but the phone likely offers high-end specs that compete with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3, though it will likely still be inferior to Huawei’s Mate X2 foldable.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Tech Agent, EMUI Community Via: Android Headlines