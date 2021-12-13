PlayStation will finally sell its own coloured PS5 faceplates

PlayStation will begin selling PS5 console covers in the first half of 2022.

On the PlayStation Blog, the company unveiled five colour options: Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Galactic Purple and Starlight Blue.

The ‘Midnight Black’ and ‘Cosmic Red’ plates will become available in Canada starting in January 2022, while the remaining three colours will debut here sometime between then and June. All of these faceplates will cost $55 USD (about $70 CAD) and be compatible with both the standard PS5 and the disc-less Digital Edition model.

It’s a notable move from PlayStation. Toronto-based Dbrand had previously been selling unofficial faceplates, although PlayStation shut that business down in October.

When the PS5 launched in November 2020, it was only offered in white — a somewhat odd decision, given that all previous PlayStation hardware — as well most other consoles — have been black or grey.

One of the notable aspects of the PS5’s design is the fact that the faceplates can be easily detached and swapped out if desired.

Additionally, PlayStation is introducing three new PS5 DualSense controller colours to match the faceplates: Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple. These will launch in January 2022 and, alongside the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red controllers, will provide matching colours to the PS5 faceplates.

We’ve reached out to PlayStation for Canadian pricing and will update this story once a response has been received.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation