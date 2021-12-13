All-black Nothing Ear (1) available to order now in Canada

Carl Pei-founded tech startup Nothing’s ‘all-black’ Ear (1) are now available to order in Canada.

Announced earlier this month, the new black edition brings a smoky matte black finish to the buds, while the basic design of the earbuds remains the same, with transparent stems and a transparent charging case and a matte black finish on the previously white painted elements.

Nothing ear (1) black edition has officially landed on https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7. End this month on a great note. Get your pair before Christmas. — Nothing (@nothing) December 13, 2021

Other than the colour change, the Black buds are identical to the originally released white colourway, with the same specs, including active noise cancellation, transparency mode, wireless charging and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

The buds are also IPX4 water-resistant and sport an 11.6mm driver tuned by Swedish gadget maker Teenage Engineering.

Nothing has also announced that it can now receive cryptocurrency payments for its buds. “We’ll be accepting some of the most widely used cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USD Coin (USDC) and Dogecoin (DOGE),” reads Nothing’s blog post.

Crypto payments are available in the following countries: The United Kingdom, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, United States, Canada and Japan. However, the option doesn’t appear to be live yet in Nothing’s payment section.

Learn more about the all-black buds or purchase them here.

Image credit: Nothing

Source: Nothing