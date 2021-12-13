Apple’s 27-inch M1-powered iMac Pro will release in spring 2022

Along with speculating when Apple could release its first foldable smartphone, reliable display analyst Ross Young (via MacRumors) says that Apple’s 27-inch iMac Pro with a mini LED display will launch in the spring of 2022.

With this in mind, there’s a possibility we might see the new iMac Pro revealed during Apple’s annual spring event. Young’s report says that the new iMac will measure in at 27-inches and that it will feature the same mini-LED display technology included in the MacBook Pro (2021) along with a 120Hz display refresh rate.

The report also mentions that the higher-end all-in-one desktop will be called the iMac Pro in an effort to simplify Apple’s Mac lineup. The new Mac is expected to feature the same M1 Pro/M1 Max chip as the current MacBook Pro. It’s unclear if Apple also plans to expand the iMac Pro’s port offerings with an SD card slot and an HDMI port like the company did with the MacBook Pro (2021). The current 24-inch iMac only includes USB-C/Thunderbolt ports.

Apple’s M1-powered 24-inch iMac released back in May of 2021. While the iMac is a little pricey despite its powerful M1-chip, its colourful design and sleek accessories remain impressive. For more on the 24-inch iMac (2021), check out my review.

Source: Ross Young Via: MacRumors