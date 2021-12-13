Apple likely won’t release a foldable iPhone until 2023 at the earliest

Like it does with most new technology, it seems Apple is taking a cautious approach when it comes to foldable displays.

According to display analyst Ross Young, as first reported by MacRumors, Apple won’t release a foldable iPhone until 2023 at the earliest, with 2024 being the more likely window.

We’ve seen rumours regarding Apple’s foldable smartphone plans several times over the past few months. For example, in May, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is working on an 8-inch flexible screen with a 2023 release date. Then in January, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple was in the “early” stages of working with foldable technology.

While Samsung’s foldable smartphone lines — including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 — have come a long way in a very short period of time, they aren’t flawless. For instance, the unsightly foldable display crease is still evident, and durability remains an issue with both smartphones.

With this in mind, if Apple does release a foldable iPhone in 2023, it will need to compete directly with either the 4th or 5th-gen version of Samsung’s foldables. With such a headstart on Apple in the space, it’s hard to see the tech giant’s first-gen foldable offering being able to match Samsung’s line.

Young’s report also offered information regarding Apple’s rumoured 27-inch iMac.

Source: Ross Young Via: MacRumors