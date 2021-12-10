This holiday flash sale at Best Buy can save you up to 80 percent

Shopping for the holidays is always stressful. Finding gifts that people will like on a budget is a Herculean feat.

Thankfully, Best Buy is dropping new tech deals every single day leading up to Christmas. You can find great gifts and get great deals. It’s great.

Make sure to check out the deals below before they disappear:

Mophie 15W 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad for $109.99 (save $50)

Razer Battle Gaming Bundle with Mouse, Headset & Mouse Mat for $89.99 (save $40)

Google Nest Wifi 5 Router 3 Pack for for $359.99 (save $100)

NHL 22 for Xbox Series X for $49.99 (save $40)

Rocketfish TV Dock Kit for Nintendo Switch for $32.99 (save $27)

Insignia Power Pack for Switch for $12.99 (save $12)

Razer Cynosa Chroma V2 Backlit Membrane Gaming Keyboard for $44.99 (save $35)

SanDisk Extreme PLUS 128GB 170 MB/s microSD Memory Card for $27.99 (save $92)

Digipower RGB Multi Mode LED Light for $89.99 (save $40)

Digipower Vlogging LED Light for $49.99 (save $30)

WD_Black D30 Game Drive 1TB USB-C External Solid State Drive for Xbox for $209.99 (save $90)

If you manage to snag one of these deals, make sure to let us know down in the comments. We’ll be posting the best deals from Best Buy every day leading up to the holidays.

