The City of Toronto now lets residents track locations of COVID outbreaks

Toronto residents now have access to a new tool that will keep them informed on COVID-19 outbreaks across the city.

The City of Toronto added the COVID-19 exposure notifications page to its official website. It will disclose locations where numerous residents have been exposed to the virus through the confirmation of one or more positive cases and when contact information for those impacted isn’t available.

“We’re sharing this information to help prevent opportunities for virus spread and equipping residents with instructions they can follow to protect their health and the health of those around them if they may have been exposed to this virus,” Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, said in a statement.

In order to protect privacy, single residential addresses will not be included on the page and only settings where 20 or more people were present will be reported.

Information will be updated every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 3 pm.

The new tool was released in an effort for Toronto Public Health (TPH) to reach the city’s 2.9 million residents faster. The health unit has 900 employees dedicated to contact tracing and its various aspects. This is one of the largest teams in the country dedicated to contact management efforts.

“TPH continues to review the latest evidence to identify ways to better protect our community against COVID-19. This is especially important as we continue moving forward returning to many of the activities that we’ve missed,” Dr. de Villa said.

