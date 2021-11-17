Xbox Cloud Gaming is now widely available on Xbox consoles in Canada

Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft’s video game streaming service, is now available to all Xbox console gamers in Canada and 24 other regions.

Some Xbox Insiders have had access to the feature since late September, but this marks an official, wide rollout to everyone.

Two things Xbox Cloud Gaming helps you save: time and space. not a bad deal, right? Skip the install and discover your next favorite games faster on console with @XboxGamePass Ultimate: https://t.co/T61y4COVYU pic.twitter.com/DY4tVHSLHZ — Xbox (@Xbox) November 17, 2021

With Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One owners can stream supported ‘Cloud’ Game Pass titles to their consoles. Doing so offers a few unique benefits. Firstly, streaming means you don’t have to download or update the games, which frees up space, especially on the all-digital Series S. This even applies if you receive an update from a friend for a game you haven’t downloaded — you can just jump right in to join them.

What’s more, streaming allows Xbox One owners to play games that are otherwise only natively playable on the Series X/S. For now, this includes Recompile, The Medium, and The Riftbreaker, but other titles, like Microsoft Flight Simulator, will be supported in the future.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is also available on mobile and web browsers as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which costs $16.99 CAD/month. This membership also provides access to Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC and EA Play.

You can also get your first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1. It’s also worth noting that a three-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription will be on sale for $29.99 ($20 off) at GameStop Canada for Black Friday.

The console launch of Xbox Cloud Gaming comes as Microsoft is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Xbox, which fell on November 15th. To commemorate the milestone, the company added dozens of new backwards compatible Xbox games and launched Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer early. Xbox’s November system update, which adds colour filters, accessibility tags and more, is also rolling out now.

Source: Xbox