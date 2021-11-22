Pokémon Go December 2021 Community Day event details revealed

Niantic has announced more details surrounding its upcoming December Pokémon Go event. This information comes shortly after Pokémon Go’s ‘Community Day’ for November, which was held on Sunday, November 21st.

Pokémon Go’s Community Day for December kicks off on the 18th and will conclude the following day on the 19th. Upon the start of the event, trainers will have a chance to encounter a wide selection of Pokémon in the wild. Additionally, players have a chance to hatch all Pokémon featured throughout the Community Days across 2020 via the 2km eggs.

The breakdown of which Pokémon will be available across both days is as followed.

Pokémon available on December 18:

Fletchling

Gible

Machop

Roselia

Snivy

Swablu

Pokémon available on December 19:

Duskull

Eevee

Oshawott

Shinx

Tepig

Pokémon available by hatching 2km eggs:

Abra

Budew

Charmander

Elekid

Gastly

Magby

Magikarp

Piplup

Porygon

Rhyhorn

Seedot

Weedle

Finally, the Pokémon that are available to catch through raid events have also been revealed. Many of the featured Pokémon are the same as those available through hatching eggs, with rare exceptions.

Raid Pokémon

Abra

Charmander

Electabuzz

Gastly

Magmar

Magikarp

Piplup

Porygon

Rhyhorn

Seedot

Weedle

Community Day event moves will also be available. Evolve any of the featured Pokémon and players will be able to learn event moves from previous Community Days across 2020 and 2021.

Pokémon GO players were offered the chance to catch a Shinx, Luxio, and Luxray during November’s Community Day.

Image credit: Niantic

Via: CNET