Amazon Canada is selling Apple’s AirPods Max for $117 off

If you’re looking to add Apple’s AirPods Max to your arsenal of headphones this ‘Black Friday,’ now might be the perfect chance.

Amazon Canada has Apple’s AirPods Max on sale for $661.45, down from their regular $779 price. This is a discount of $117.55 or about 15 percent. While not the most significant price drop ever, this is a decent offer for a relatively new Apple product.

Further, the colourway discounted is the ‘Space Grey’ variant, a colour that you can’t go wrong with. The Pink variant is discounted too and costs $669.90.

Learn more about the AirPods Max in Patrick O’Rourke’s review, where he gave the headphones a 7.5 rating. Purchase the AirPods Max from Amazon for $661.45 here.

