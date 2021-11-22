Get up to 300,000 PC Optimum points when you purchase a Pixel 6

The Mobile Shop is offering a solid PC Optimum point offer on Google’s new Google Pixel 6.

First shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘mysttz,’ the Pixel 6 is available for $0 upfront and can net you 250,000 to 300,000 PC Optimum points, determined by your carrier choice.

Check out the breakdown below:

Bell: $0 upfront, $25/month financing — You earn 250,000 PC Optimum points

Telus: $0 upfront, $26.17/month financing — You earn 300,000 PC Optimum points

Rogers: $0 upfront, $25/month financing — You earn 250,000 PC Optimum points

Virgin Plus: $0 upfront, $25/month financing — You earn 300,000 PC Optimum points

Koodo: $0 upfront, $26/month financing — You earn 300,000 PC Optimum points

Fido: $0 upfront, $25/month financing — You earn 300,000 PC Optimum points

Apart from the Pixel 6, TheMobileShop has a bunch of other devices with similar PC Optimum Point offers. Check them out below:

iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB

Bell: $0 upfront, $66.46/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points

Virgin Plus: $795 upfront, $33.33/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points

iPhone 13 Pro 128GB

Rogers: $0 upfront, $60.17/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points

Fido: $644 upfront, $33.33/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points

iPhone 13 128GB

Bell: $0 upfront, $47.29/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points

Telus: $0 upfront, $47.29/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points

Rogers: $0 upfront, $47.29/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points

Virgin Plus: $335 upfront, $33.33/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points

Fido: $335 upfront, $33.33/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points

iPhone 13 mini 128GB

Bell: $0 upfront, $33.83/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points

Telus: $0 upfront, $33.83/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points

Rogers: $0 upfront, $33.83/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points

Virgin Plus: $0 upfront, $33.83/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points

Koodo: $20 upfront, $33/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points

Fido: $0 upfront, $33.83/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points

iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB

Bell: $0 upfront, $60/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points

Telus: $0 upfront, $58.88/month financing — You earn 250,000 PC Optimum points

Rogers: $0 upfront, $60/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points

Virgin Plus: $640 upfront, $33.33/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points

Koodo: $648 upfront, $33 per month financing — You earn 300,000 PC Optimum points

Fido: $640 upfront, $33.33 per month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points

iPhone 12 Pro 128GB

Bell: $0 upfront, $54/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points

Telus: $0 upfront, $52.42/month financing — You earn 250,000 PC Optimum points

Rogers: $0 upfront, $48.42/month financing — You earn 50,000 PC Optimum points

Virgin Plus: $496 upfront, $33.33/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum Points

Koodo: $384 upfront, $33/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points

Fido: $376 upfront, $33.33/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points

iPhone 12 128GB

Bell: $0 upfront, $43.75/month financing — You earn 400,000 PC Optimum points

Telus: $0 upfront, $33/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points

Rogers: $0 upfront, $39.08/month financing — You earn 350,000 PC Optimum points

Virgin Plus: $250 upfront, $33.33/month financing — You earn 50,000 PC optimum points

Koodo: $0 upfront, $33/month financing — You earn 50,000 PC Optimum points

Fido: $138 upfront, $33.33/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points

iPhone 12 mini 64GB

Rogers: $0 upfront, $15/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points

Fido: $0 upfront, $15/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points

iPhone 11 64GB

Bell: $0 upfront, $29.17/month financing — You earn 300,000 PC Optimum points

Telus: $0 upfront, $29.13/month financing — You earn 300,000 PC Optimum points

Rogers: $0 upfront, $29.17/month financing — You earn 250,000 PC Optimum points

Virgin Plus: $0 upfront, $29.17/month financing — You earn 50,000 PC Optimum points

Koodo: $0 upfront, $29/month financing — You earn 50,000 PC Optimum points

Freedom: $0 upfront, $22/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points

Fido: $0 upfront, $29.17/month financing — You earn 50,000 PC Optimum points

iPhone XR 64GB

Bell: $0 upfront, $25/month financing — You earn 450,000 PC Optimum points

Virgin Plus: $0 upfront, $25/month financing — You earn 450,000 PC Optimum points

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB

Bell: $0 upfront, $35/month financing — You earn 150,000 PC Optimum points

Telus: $0 upfront, $35/month financing — You earn 150,000 PC Optimum points

Rogers: $0 upfront, $35/month financing — You earn 150,000 PC Optimum points

Virgin: $0 upfront, $35/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points

Koodo: $0 upfront, $35/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points

Fido: $0 upfront, $35/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB

Bell: $0 upfront, $15/month financing — You earn 300,000 PC Optimum points

Telus: $0 upfront, $15/month financing — You earn 300,000 PC Optimum points

Rogers: $0 upfront, $15/month financing — You earn 300,000 PC Optimum points

Virgin: $0 upfront, $15/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points

Koodo: $0 upfront, $15/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points

Freedom: $0 upfront, $15/month financing — You earn 150,000 PC Optimum points

Fido: $0 upfront, $15/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points

TCL 20 Pro 5G 256GB

Bell: $0 upfront, $19.95/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points

Telus: $0 upfront, $20/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points

Virgin Plus: $0 upfront, $19.95/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points

Koodo: $0 upfront, $20/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points

TCL 20S

Bell: $0 upfront, $15/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points

Telus: $0 upfront, $15/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points

Rogers: $0 upfront, $15/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points

Virgin Plus: $0 upfront, $15/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points

Koodo: $0 upfront, $15/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points

Fido: $0 upfront, $15/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Bell: $0 upfront, $10/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points

Telus: $0 upfront, $10/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points

Rogers: $0 upfront, $10/month financing — You earn 75,000 PC Optimum points

Virgin Plus: $0 upfront, $10/month financing — You earn 50,000 PC Optimum points

Koodo: $0 upfront, $10/month financing — You earn 50,000 PC Optimum points

Freedom: $0 upfront, $10/month financing — You earn 150,000 PC Optimum points

Fido: $0 upfront, $10/month financing — You earn 50,000 PC Optimum points

Source: The Mobile Shop Via: RedFlagDeals