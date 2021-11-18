Koodo’s ‘Bright Friday’ smartphone deals are live now

Telus-owned Koodo has dropped its ‘Bright Friday’ smartphone deals, with discounts on several devices, including the latest iPhone 13 mini along with bonus Apple TV subscriptions.
Check out some notable smartphone deals below:
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB: $0 upfront, $15/month financing — You save $770 over 24 months
- Samsung Galaxy A52 5G 128GB: $0 upfront, $10/month financing — You save $505 over 24 months
- Google Pixel 6 128GB: $0 upfront, $26/month financing — You save $276 over 24 months
- Samsung Galaxy A32 5G 64GB: $0 upfront, $10/month financing — You save $175 over 24 months
- Motorola G Power 64GB: $0 upfront, $6/month financing — You save $171 over 24 months
- iPhone 13 mini 128GB: $20 upfront, $33/month financing — You save $168 over 24 months + Up to 6 months of Apple TV+ and Arcade
- iPhone 13 mini 256GB: $160 upfront, $33/month financing — You save $168 over 24 months + Up to 6 months of Apple TV+ and Arcade
- iPhone 13 mini 512GB: $440 upfront, $33/month financing — You save $168 over 24 months + Up to 6 months of Apple TV+ and Arcade
- Motorola One 5G Ace 128GB: $0 upfront, $20/month financing — Get Lenovo 300e Chromebook 2nd-gen for free
- iPhone 12 64GB: $184 upfront, $33/month financing + Up to 6 months of Apple TV+ and Arcade
- iPhone 13 128GB: $343 upfront, $33/month financing + Up to 6 months of Apple TV+ and Arcade
- Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB: $0 upfront, $35/month financing — You save $500 over 24 months
- TCL 20 Pro 5G 256GB: $0 upfront, $20/month financing — You save $310 over 24 months
A SIM card fee of $5 will be charged at the time of purchase for online orders.
It’s worth noting that Koodo has several ‘Certified Pre-Owned’ devices available at a discounted rate that arent mentioned in the list above. Find all of Koodo’s ‘Bright Friday‘ deals here and follow this link for a roundup of deals from Rogers, Bell, Fido, Virgin Plus, Freedom Mobile, Shaw, Public Mobile and Vidéotron.
Image credit: Koodo
Source: Koodo