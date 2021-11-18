Telus Black Friday deals include a free Chromebook, discounts on phones and more

Telus has released its Black Friday deals, rounding out the big three carriers.

Deals include discounts on phones, plus Telus highlighted its $85/mo 40GB plan (which isn’t a new deal, but does officially have an end date now: November 30th).

Check out some of the phone deals below:

You can check out all of Telus’ Black Friday deals here.

Additionally, you can find MobileSyrup’s round-up of carrier deals here.