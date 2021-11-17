Samsung Canada offers massive discounts on TVs, smartphones and portable SSD in latest sale

Samsung Canada is jumping on the tech deals train and slashed the price of several items on Amazon Canada. Some of these deals seem to be a one-day drop, while others will extend into next week.
Below is a selection of the best offers:
- Samsung Galaxy A32 64GB — for $294.99 (Save $75)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Mystic Silver 64GB Android Tablet — 12.4-inch Display — for $429.98 (Save $240.01)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Mystic Black 128GB Android Tablet — 12.4-inch Display — $519.98 (Save $240.01)
- Samsung 980 PRO SSD 500GB – M.2 NVMe Interface Internal Solid State Drive — $132.49 (Save $57.50)
- Samsung 870 QVO SATA III 2.5-inch SSD 8TB — $869.99 (Save $230)
- Samsung T7 Portable SSD – MU-PC500T/AM — $89.99 (Save $35)
- Samsung T7 Portable SSD — $139.99 (Save $75)
- Samsung 970 EVO Plus Series — 2Tb PCIe NVMe — M.2 Internal SSD — $249.99 (Save $170)
- Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB NVMe M.2 Internal SSD — $149.99 (Save $65)
- Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500GB NVMe M.2 Internal SSD — $99.99 (Save $20)
- Samsung HW-A650/ZC 3.1CH 430W 7 Speakers Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer — $298 (Save $200)
- Samsung HW-S61A/ZC 5CH 200W 7 Speakers Sound Bar with Alexa Built-in — $298 (Save $101.38)
- Samsung 75-inch LS03T The Frame 4K ULtra HD HDR Smart QLED TV — $2,798 (Save $700)
- Samsung 65-inch The Frame LED 4K UHD Smart TV — $1,998 (Save $700)
- Samsung 55-inch QN85A QLED 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV — $1,698 (Save $200.98)
- Samsung 58-inch TU7000 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV — $748 (Save $100)
- Image credit: SamsungSource: Amazon Canada