Samsung Canada offers massive discounts on TVs, smartphones and portable SSD in latest sale

Deals include the A32, Tab S7, T7 Portable SSD and more

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Nov 17, 20219:57 AM EST
Samsung Canada is jumping on the tech deals train and slashed the price of several items on Amazon Canada. Some of these deals seem to be a one-day drop, while others will extend into next week.

Below is a selection of the best offers:

