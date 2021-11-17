Freedom Mobile include big discounts on iPhones and Pixel 6

Freedom Mobile’s Black Friday deals are now live, featuring deals on smartphones and plans.
Below you’ll find some of the highlight phone deals plus a list of Black Friday plans on offer.
Note: the below prices include Freedom’s $5 Digital Discount in the price.
Phones
- iPhone 13 – $0 down, $20/mo MyTab with TradeUp on a $60/mo plan
- iPhone 12 – $0 down, $20/mo MyTab with TradeUp on a $50/mo plan
- iPhone 11 – $0 down, $10/mo MyTab with TradeUp on a $50/mo plan
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE – $0 down, $12/mo MyTab with TradeUp on a $50/mo plan
- Samsung Galaxy A52 – $0 down, $10/mo MyTab on a $45/mo plan
- Google Pixel 6 – $0 down, $20/mo MyTab with TradeUp on a $45/mo plan
- Google Pixel 6 Pro – $0 down, $31/mo MyTab with TradeUp on a $60/mo plan
- Samsung Galaxy S21 – $0 down, $30/mo MyTab with TradeUp on a $50/mo plan
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra – $0 down, $54/mo MyTab with TradeUp on a $50/mo plan
You can check out all the smartphone deals at Freedom here.
Plans
Note: The below list focuses on plans with added bonuses and does not include all Freedom plans.
Big Gig Unlimited
- $50/mo 20GB with $0.05/min Talk, Unlimited Text and 500MB Nationwide Data
- $60/mo 20GB with Unlimited Talk, Text and 1GB Nationwide Data
- $75/mo 25GB with Unlimited Talk, Text and 2GB Nationwide Data
- $85/mo 40GB with Unlimited Talk, Text and 2GB Nationwide Data
Big Gig Unlimited Canada/U.S.
- $85/mo 30GB with Unlimited Talk, Text and 3GB Nationwide + U.S. Data
- $115/mo 50GB with Unlimited Talk, Text and 5GB Nationwide + U.S. Data
Freedom Plans
- $35/mo 4GB with Unlimited Talk and Text
- $40/mo 8GB with Unlimited Talk and Text
- $45/mo 12GB with Unlimited Talk and Text
- $50/mo 15GB with Unlimted Talk, Text and 500MB of Nationwide Data
You can check out all of Freedom Mobile’s plans here.
For more Canadian carrier Black Friday deals, check out our round-up here.