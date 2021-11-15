Tesla is launching Starlink satellite internet dishes at Supercharger locations

Tesla owners could soon be able to access Starlink satellite internet while they charge their electric vehicle (EV).

According to Electrek, several Tesla owners have spotted Starlink satellites at Supercharger stations. That said, it’s unclear how many satellites Tesla/Starlink plans to role out, with most of the reports of sitings so far coming from Florida.

Tesla, as expected, hasn’t commented on the sighting as the company reportedly doesn’t have a PR team anymore.

While it’s assumed that Tesla owners will likely be able to access the Starlink internet connection at these Superchargers — allowing them to do anything from watching movies to playing video games — the technology could also be used for processing payment and charger status information in remote areas. Since these chargers likely use a form of 4G now, switching to starlink would allow them to be more vertically integrated with Tesla’s other tech.

There’s also a possibility that the Starlink satellites could be linked to Tesla’s possible plans to open its Supercharger network to other electric vehicles in the future. For example, Tesla recently revealed that it now allows all electric vehicles to use its chargers in the Netherlands.

If you’ve encountered a Starlink satellite at a Tesla Super Charger location in Canada, let us know in the comments.

Source: Electrek