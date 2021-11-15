The Source discounts Apple’s 2021 M1 iPad Pro

The Source currently has Apple’s 2021-released M1 chip iPad Pro variants on sale as part of its broader Black Friday sale.

Find some notable iPad deals from the sale below:

“With Apple making the M1 jump with its Pro tablet line, now is a great time to get into its increasingly capable iPadOS ecosystem,” reads MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke’s review of the 2021 iPad Pro.

Read the 8.5/10 rated 2021 iPad Pro review here or follow this link to see how the new iPad Pro compares to its 2020 counterpart.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Source: The Source