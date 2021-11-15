Samsung’s One UI 4.0 is now available for the S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra

Samsung has officially released One UI 4.0 for its Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra. This software update has been in public beta since September, but it was only available in a couple of countries.

The update brings new theming options, a refreshed keyboard and new privacy settings. There are also more emojis, GIFs and stickers available directly from your keyboard, and new home screen icons, menus, buttons and backgrounds.

Samsung says that it’s also adding new privacy and security features to its devices with One UI 4.0. For example, you’ll be notified when an app attempts to access your camera or microphones.

One UI 4.0 will also be on the following devices: Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S20 FE, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, S10, S10e, S10+, Note 10, Note 10+, Galaxy Fold, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Z Fold 2, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, Galaxy A82, A72, A52, A52s, A42, and Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+.

Source: Samsung