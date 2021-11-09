fbpx
London Drugs’ Singles’ Day Sale is live with solid audio product discounts

"Singles' Day" started in China as an occasion to celebrate being single

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Nov 9, 20217:04 PM EST
London Drugs is offering a ‘Singles’ Day’ sale with several audio devices, including headphones and speakers on sale. The Singles’ Day sale is expected to end tomorrow, Wednesday, November 10th, at 11:59pm PT.

Find some notable deals from the sale below:

Headphones

Portable speakers

