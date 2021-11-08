Apple says it fixed an issue with the T2 security chip that bricked some Macs

Apple’s macOS Monterey update brought a few frustrating bugs with it. However, the company says it’s fixed one of the more frustrating flaws that bricked some older Mac devices after installing the update.

Apple says it identified a problem with the T2 security chip and rolled out an update that fixed the problem. You can read the full statement below (as shared by Rene Ritchie on Twitter):

“We have identified and fixed an issue with the firmware on the Apple T2 security chip that prevented a very small number of users from booting up their Mac after updating macOS. The updated firmware is now included with the existing macOS updates. Any users impacted by this issue can contact Apple Support for assistance.”

9to5Mac elaborates, noting that Apple deployed an updated version of the ‘bridgeOS’ firmware that runs on the T2 chip, which should prevent the problem from happening to other people. However, it, unfortunately, seems like the update won’t fix machines already impacted by the bug. Instead, Apple says affected users should contact Apple Support for assistance.

Below is a list of Mac computers that feature the Apple T2 security chip:

iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2020)

iMac Pro

Mac Pro (2019)

Mac Pro (Rack, 2019)

Mac mini (2018)

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2020)

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2019)

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020, Two Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Two Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2019)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2018)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2018, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

