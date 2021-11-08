Black Friday Pricing Creeps into Best Buy’s Top Deals

We can always expect a weekly dose of decent tech discounts from Best Buy through its Top Deals program, but with Black Friday just a couple of weeks away, we’re seeing steeper discounts appearing. Case in point are Sony’s WHXB900N noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones, which are 48% off this week.

Check out the full list of deals below:

Sony WHXB900N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $179.99 (save $170)

LG 65″ 4K UHD HDR OLED webOS Smart TV for $2,299.99 (save $500)

Sony X85J 75″ 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV for $1,699.99 (save $600)

Acer Nitro 50 Gaming PC for $1,499.99 (save $200)

LG 27″ FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $199.99 (save $70)

Jabra Elite 75t In-Ear Active Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $99.99 (save $100)

Garmin 57 1440p HD Dash Cam with LCD Screen & Wi-Fi for $229.99 (save $70)

DJI Mini 2 Quadcopter Drone with Camera & Controller for $519.99 (save $50)

ASUS C204EE 11.6″ Chromebook for $169.99 (save $140)

HP 14″ Laptop in Silver for $599.99 (save $100)

JBL Xtreme 2 Rugged/Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $249.99 (save $149)

Blink Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p IP Security Camera System 3-Pack for $184.99 (save $145)

Blink Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p IP Security Camera System 5-Pack for $279.99 (save $220)

Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Light Panels – Smarter Kit – 7 Panels for $199.99 (save $80)

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker with 24/7 Heart Rate for $79.99 (save $50)

Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch with Voice Assistant, GPS & 24/7 Heart Rate for $199.99 (save $100)

iRobot Roomba s9+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Empty Robot Vacuum for $1,249.99 (save $150)

JBL Bar 550-Watt 5.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $499.99 (save $250)

Kobo Clara HD Pack with 6″ Digital eReader & SleepCover Case for $149.99 (save $35)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2021) Media Streamer with Alexa Voice Remote for $34.99 (save $35)

Breville Grind Control 12-Cup Coffee Maker for $319.99 (save $80)

Bella Pro Manual Air Fryer Pizza Oven with Rotisserie for $149.99 (save $110)

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera for $79.99 (save $10)

Seagate Expansion 4TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $99.99 (save $30)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.