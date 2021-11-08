Amazon Canada offers mega discounts on Alexa-enabled devices

Following its foray into ‘Black Friday’ 2021 deals, Amazon Canada has discounted several of its own smart home devices today.
If you’re looking for some interior or exterior smart home devices, check out these deals below:
- All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) — $34.99 (Save 50 percent)
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) — $24.99 (Save 67 percent)
- All-new Echo (4th Gen) — $79.99 (Save 38 percent)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) — $104.99 (Save 38 percent)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) — $59.99 (Save 40 percent)
- Echo Show 8 — $84.99 (Save 35 percent)
- Echo Auto — $29.99 (Save 57 percent)
- Echo Flex — $19.99 (Save 43 percent)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Sengled Color Bulb — $34.99 (Save 61 percent)
- Echo devices with Sengled Color Smart Bulb — Up to 50 percent off
- Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device — $34.99 (Save 50 percent)
- Fire TV Cube — $99.99 (Save 33 percent)
- Kindle (with a built-in front light) — $69.99 (42 percent off)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote — $49.99 (17 percent off)
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite — $39.99 (20$ off)
Source: Amazon Canada