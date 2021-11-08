fbpx
Deals

Amazon Canada offers mega discounts on Alexa-enabled devices

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Nov 8, 20219:39 AM EST
0 comments

Following its foray into ‘Black Friday’ 2021 deals, Amazon Canada has discounted several of its own smart home devices today.

If you’re looking for some interior or exterior smart home devices, check out these deals below:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Source: Amazon Canada

Comments