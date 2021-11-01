Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Now in November 2021

PlayStation has revealed the new batch of games that are coming to its PlayStation Now streaming service in November.

On November 2nd, the following four games will join the PS Now catalogue:

Celeste

Final Fantasy IX

Mafia: Definitive Edition (available on PS Now until February 28)

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

It’s worth noting that Celeste is the critically-acclaimed platformer from Vancouver’s own Extremely OK Games. As well, Final Fantasy IX is the third of five Final Fantasy games that are coming to PS Now.

PlayStation Now is available on PS4, PS5 and PC at a cost of $12.99 CAD/month, $34.99/three months or $79.99/12 months.

Image credit: Square Enix

Source: PlayStation