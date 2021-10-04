Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in October 2021

PlayStation has revealed the new batch of games that are coming to its PlayStation Now streaming service in October.
On October 5th, the following seven games will join the PS Now catalogue:
- Amnesia: Collection
- Desperados III
- Fallout 76
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- The Last of Us Part II (available until January 3rd, 2022)
- Victor Vran: Overkill Edition
- Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is the second of five Final Fantasy games that are coming to PS Now every month.
PlayStation Now is available on PS4, PS5 and PC at a cost of $12.99 CAD/month, $34.99/three months or $79.99/12 months.
Image credit: PlayStation
Source: PlayStation