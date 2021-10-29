Save up to $400 with the latest batch of Best Buy’s Top Deals

Best Buy Canada’s latest roundup of “Top Deals” includes deals on HP laptops, Samsung SSDs, and Dyson vacuums.

And this weekend you can save up to $400 on Smart TVs from Sony and Samsung. Check them out, along with the rest of this week’s deals:

Smart home tech

Samsung The Frame 43″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV 2021: $899.99 (save $300)

Sony BRAVIA XR X90J 65″ 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV 2021: $1499.99 (save $400)

Thinkware X700 Full HD 1080p Dash Cam & Rear Camera: $179.99 (save $170)

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: $249.99 (save $250)

Dyson V7 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum: $399.99 (save $100)

Tineco A10 Hero Cordless Stick Vacuum: $199.99 (save $100)

Samsung HW-A450 300-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $229.99 (save $20)

Breville Bambino Espresso Machine – Brushed Stainless Steel: $319.99 (save $80)

Insignia Digital Air Fryer – 5L/5.3QT: $69.99 (save $130)

PC tech

HP OMEN 25L Gaming PC (Intel Core i7-11700F/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060): $1799.99 (save $200)

BenQ 25″ FHD 144Hz 1ms GTG IPS LCD FreeSync Gaming Monitor (EX2510): $229.99 (save $85)

HP 14″ Laptop (AMD Ryzen 3 3250U/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 10): $549.99 (save $150)

HP 14″ Laptop (AMD Athlon Silver 3050U/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 10): $449.99 (save $130)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3″ 256GB Windows 10 Tablet With 10th Gen Intel Core i5/8GB RAM: $1099.99 (save $100)

Samsung T5 1TB USB External Solid State Drive: $149.99 (save $25)

Wearable tech

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 44mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor: $319.99 (save $50)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.