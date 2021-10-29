Mark Zuckerberg says Meta’s full AR glasses are ‘a few years out’

Meta (Facebook) is developing its own pair of True Augmented Reality (AR) glasses dubbed Project Nazaré, revealed the Menlo Park, California-based company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook Connect 2021.

Zuckerberg talked about the company’s progress in the space by mentioning the recently released Ray-Ban Stories. However, those were just small steps “along the path to an embodied internet,” says Zuckerberg. “The ultimate goal here is true Augmented Reality glasses.”

Zuckerberg describes a typical situation in which people chat on Whatsapp and plan a gaming night, all in AR with friends’ avatars popping in the user’s field of view. While still in progress with a lot of work to be done, Project Nazaré will eventually allow users to communicate, play games and travel around with their friends’ avatars in real-time, as if they were actually there with you.

“There is a lot of technical work to get this form factor and experience right,” says Zuckerberg. “We have to fit hologram displays, projectors, batteries, radios, custom silicon chips, cameras, speakers, sensors to map the world around you and more into glasses that are about 5mm thick.” Essentially, Zuckerberg and the team are trying to fit a supercomputer inside a pair of glasses, which might explain why the project is still a few years out. “Our first fully-fledged AR glasses — Project Nazare — are still a few years out, but we’re excited by the progress we’ve made and look forward to the road ahead,” reads Meta’s blog post.

